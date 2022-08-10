Left Menu

EU to discuss Schengen visa ban for Russians: Report

A proposal to ban Schengen visas for Russia was put forward to the European Union for discussion, official spokesman of the German Cabinet Steffen Hebestreit said, adding that Berlin took note of that.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 10-08-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 23:07 IST
EU to discuss Schengen visa ban for Russians: Report
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

A proposal to ban Schengen visas for Russia was put forward to the European Union for discussion, official spokesman of the German Cabinet Steffen Hebestreit said, adding that Berlin took note of that. "It was put forward by certain countries in the EU and is thereby on the agenda. The German government should now discuss it among Cabinet members and inside the EU. These discussions are not completed and therefore I cannot tell you about interim results," Hebestreit said during a media briefing on Wednesday, as per TASS news agency.

"I request to have patience," the spokesman said, adding that "The German government took note of such proposal at the EU level." This proposal could be discussed at the forthcoming meeting of EU foreign ministers in late August in Prague, spokesperson of the German Foreign Ministry Andrea Sasse noted. She did not detail the Berlin's position on this issue, TASS reported.

Meanwhile, French parliamentarian Marine Le Pen had earlier said that the sanctions imposed by the EU against Russia have hurt rather Europe itself. "These sanctions have only made the population of European countries suffer. This is a failure of the sanctions policy," Marine Le Pen said, TASS reported.

The politician said that the reality is that we are victims of these sanctions more than Russia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022