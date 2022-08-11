Powerloom workers protest in Pak over hike in wages

Powerloom workers of the Sadhar industrial sector continued their protest in Pakistan's Faisalabad over an increment in wages, local media reported. Dawn newspaper reported that scores of people including women staged the demonstration after the deadlock continued between powerloom workers and owners in the Airport Chowk area over hike in wages of workers as per the notification of the government.

The powerloom workers' movement is mainly led by Labour Qaumi Movement leader Baba Latif Ansari, as per Dawn. In his speech to the participants of the sit-in, he criticised the attitude of the Faisalabad district administration for their failure to resolve the issues faced by the workers against the owners.

He announced that strike and sit-in will continue till the acceptance of their demand to increase their wages as fixed by the government. Meanwhile, traffic in the area was affected.

Apart from that, several people belonging form different localities of Faisalabad's Samundri Road area staged a protest demonstration on Wednesday outside Fesco subdivisional office on Samundri Road to protest against Fesco for sending them inflated power bills. Protesters also included women, besieged the Fesco office and chanted slogans against the government.

Notably, several protests are being held in Pakistan over the inflation in the country. Recently, after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government again increased the prices of petrol in Pakistan, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) staged protests across Karachi.

The demonstrations were staged at 11 major points across Karachi. The protesters were carrying placards and banners and chanted slogans against the federal government for following the previous government, ARY News reported. People from all over the region participated in the demonstration to record their protest against the recent hike in petrol to Rs 60 per litre in just one week, becoming the highest rate of all time. This massive hike has impacted the common people in the country, ARY News reported citing the press release.

Meanwhile, Pakistan government employees are all set to hold a sit-in outside the country's Finance Ministry from Monday, demanding a raise in their salaries owing to the unprecedented increase in the fuel and electricity tariffs. (ANI)

