Jaishankar meets Lithuanian Parliamentary delegation in Bengaluru

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the Lithuanian Parliamentary delegation in Bengaluru on Friday morning and received a book titled 'History of Lithuania' from head of delegation Mykolas Majauskas. In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Nice to meet Lithuanian Parliamentary delegation in Bengaluru today morning and receive a book titled lithuaaniyaa kaa itihaas from head of delegation Mykolas Majauskas."

India and Lithuania enjoy cordial relations that are marked by close cultural linkages. The economic and commercial ties have grown in recent years and the bilateral trade between India and Lithuania stood at USD 485 million in 2020-21. Indian investment in Lithuania includes Indorama Group's investment of over USD 200 million in a manufacturing plant and HCL Technologies which has taken over the IT infrastructure services of Barclays in Vilnius employing over 500 people.

Indorama has set up a plant in the Klaipeda Economic Zone to manufacture plastic resin. Indian investment is increasing in Lithuania. In Bangalore, Jaishankar also interacted with entrepreneurs and business community at a dicussion on challenges global economy is facing and ease of doing business. "Thank Electronics City Industries' Association (ELCIA) and Lagu Udyog Bharati for organising the event. Enjoyed the free-wheeling discussion on the challenging state of the global economy and ease of doing business with it," he wrote.

During the discussion, Jaishankar gave a strong message that Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government fully supports employment creators and promotes exports. "Atmanirbhar Bharat is a mark of our faith. It will make a difference to global resilience and derisking. It will work positively to counter and bounce back from the current global financial risks," the External Affairs Minister tweeted. "The open discussion on the challenging state of the global economy and further simplification of trade was useful."

Moreover, Jaishankar also interacted with the students of PES university where the students displayed their Artificial Intelligence and drone technology. "An impressive display of innovations and talent by students of PES University. Their application of AI and drone technology validates the faith reposed in our youth by the Modi Government. Students of PES university brilliant talent through their inventions. Their use of artificial intelligence and drone technologies reinforces the faith the Modi government has placed in our youth." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)