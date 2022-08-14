Left Menu

To commemorate India's 75 years of Independence as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Satpura entered San Diego harbour in California, US on Sunday, Indian Embassy in Washington said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 10:14 IST
INS Satpura enters San Diego harbour to celebrate India's 75 yrs of Independence
INS Satpura enters San Diego harbour (Photo Credit: Indian Embassy in Washington). Image Credit: ANI
To commemorate India's 75 years of Independence as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Satpura entered San Diego harbour in California, US on Sunday, Indian Embassy in Washington said. In a Tweet, the Embassy wrote, "Indian Warship INS Satpura entered San Diego harbour today to celebrate Indiaat75 @AmritMahotsav. She had participated in exercise @RimofthePacific 2022 at Hawaii earlier this year."

INS Satpura is an indigenously designed and built 6000-tonne guided missile stealth frigate equipped to seek and destroy adversaries in air, surface, and underwater. A frontline unit of the Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam, INS Satpura has been tasked with a long-range operational deployment in the 75th year of India's Independence.

Earlier, Indian Naval Warship, INS Satpura and P8I LRMRASW aircraft took part in one of the largest multilateral naval exercises, the Rim of the Pacific exercise (RIMPAC) at Pearl Harbour in Hawaii. For the multilateral naval exercise, INS Satpura reached Hawaii on June 27, 2022, whereas the P8I aircraft arrived on July 2, 2022. The harbour phase of the exercise saw participation in multiple symposiums exercise planning discussions and sports competitions, the Press Release stated.

Moreover, the crew also visited the historic museum ship USS Missouri and paid homage to fallen soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during World War II at USS Arizona Memorial. INS Satpura and one P8I maritime patrol aircraft are participating in the exercise which spans over six weeks of intense operations and training aimed at enhancing interoperability and building trust among Navies of friendly foreign countries. 28 countries, 38 warships, 09 land forces, 31 unmanned systems, 170 aircraft and over 25,000 personnel are participating in the multi-dimensional exercise, said the official release by Ministry of Defense.

As part of its long-range operational deployment, INS Satpura participated in RIMPAC-22. RIMPAC-22 is one of the largest multilateral Naval Exercises in which the Indian Navy participated with INS Satpura, one P8I maritime patrol aircraft, and a shore contingent. Earlier, on June 15, INS Satpura conducted a special Yoga Protocol at Guam Harbour, USA.Apart from the ship's crew, personnel from other foreign Naval Warships in harbor and personnel of Indian origin at Guam were also invited.

Officers and sailors from the US, Singapore, and Philippines Navy participated in the Yoga protocol. As part of its long-range operational deployment, INS Satpura arrived at Guam in the Pacific Ocean on June 13. (ANI)

