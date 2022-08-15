Tricolour hoisted at Embassy in Paris on India's 76th Independence day

Indian Embassy in Paris celebrated India's 76th Independence Day with a medley of patriotic songs along with a rendition of Sare Jahan Se Achha by children. On this special occasion, Jawed Ashraf, Indian Ambassador to France and Monaco hoisted the Indian flag and read the President of India Droupadi Murmu's address at the Embassy. Many from the Indian diaspora were present at the event.

"On 76th Independence Day Amb @JawedAshraf5 unfurled the Indian flag & read President of India's address at EoI, Paris witnessed by Indian diaspora & friends of India." Ambassador Jawed Ashraf presented the Padmashree Award to Dr Prithwindra Mukherjee, a retired researcher in the Human and Social Sciences Department of the French National Centre of Scientific Research in Paris on the occasion of 76th Independence Day.

Moreover, Ambassador Jawed Ashraf also presented Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Alumni Award to Martine Mitayer and Veer Yoddha Sammaan Award to officers of the Indian Defence Forces along with distribution of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Quiz medals. To mark the occasion of 75 years of India's independence, the Indian Tricolour was hoisted at the historic Times Square in New York.

The event was organised by the Federation of Indian Association - New York metropolitan area and the Indian flag was unfurled by Indian Consulate General Randhir Jaswal. In attendance was the Mayor of New York City Eric Adams. Also present were renowned music composers Devi Sri Prashad (DSP) and Shankar Mahadevan.Indian singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan was seen singing Indian patriotic song "Ae Watan Watan Mere Aabad Rahe Tu." The Indian diaspora was seen joining Mahadevan, singing along and moving to the rhythmic beats as they emotionally connect themselves to the occasion of 75 years of India's independence.

DSP sang the national anthem on the occasion which is the culmination of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75 years of India's Independence. Several events have been held over the last 75 weeks to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till today. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to 75 years of independence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)