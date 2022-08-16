Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar wishes people on Parsi New Year

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday took to social media to wish the people on the occasion of Parsi New Year-Navroz.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 17:33 IST
EAM Jaishankar wishes people on Parsi New Year
EAM Jaishankar wishes people on Parsi New Year. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday took to social media to wish the people on the occasion of Parsi New Year-Navroz. "Greetings on the Parsi New Year. May the new year bring hope, happiness and renewal for all. Navroz Mubarak!" he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Parsi New Year-Navroz. He wished for joy, prosperity and good health for all. "Greetings on Parsi New Year. May the coming year be filled with joy, prosperity, and good health. Navroz Mubarak," PM Modi tweeted.

Prior to that on the eve of Navroz, President Droupadi Murmu greeted the citizens and said that the Parsi community has significantly contributed to the development of the nation through their hard work, dedication, and entrepreneurship. The Parsi New Year which is also known as Navroz is celebrated to mark the beginning of the new Persian calendar.

In the Persian language 'Nav' means new, and 'Roz' stands for the day, i.e. the 'new day'. It begins at the stroke of the vernal equinox when the sun crosses the equator. Navroz or Nowruz is an Iranian and Persian New year, a day dedicated to the beginning of the spring and to promoting peace, solidarity, and friendship among people and different communities.

The day is dedicated to the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature. Navroz is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by Zoroastrians. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022