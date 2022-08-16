Meenakashi Lekhi discusses cooperation in energy, technology with Norwegian leadership

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi, who arrived in Norway on an official visit, met Secretary General of Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Torke Hattrem and discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields including energy, culture and technology. Meenakshi Lekhi will be in Norway from August 16 to 18 as part of her three-nation visit. She will be in Iceland on August 19 and 20 and visit Malta from August 21 to 23.

"Happy to start my visit to Norway with a meeting with Secretary General of Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Torke Hattrem. We discussed our expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields including energy, culture and technology. We agreed to work together to enhance our partnership across sectors," Lekhi said in a tweet. During her visit to Norway, MoS will meet Anniken Huitfeldt, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway.

She will also participate in a panel discussion on India-Norway Green Energy Cooperation together with Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Climate and Environment in Arendal. In Reykjavik, Lekhi will have discussions with Thordis Kolbrun Gylfadottir, Minister of Foreign Affairs as well as Lilja Alfredsdottir, Minister of Culture and Business Affairs. She will also pay a courtesy call on Birgir Armannsson, Speaker of the Parliament.

In Valletta, the union minister will pay a courtesy call on Dr. George Vella, President of Malta and will have discussions with Dr. Ian Borg, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade. She will also meet the Minister of Tourism as well as the Minister for National Heritage, Arts and Local Government. In addition to bilateral meetings, MoS will interact with a cross-section of members of Indian diaspora and participate in cultural/yoga events as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations in the three countries.

The visit will further the momentum of high-level exchanges, and provide an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with the three countries bilaterally and in the multilateral fora, an official release said. (ANI)

