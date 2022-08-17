Left Menu

US Delegation visits Serum Institute of India in Pune, discusses cooperation on health issues

Highlighting 75 years of the US-India bilateral relationship and their cooperation on health issues, a US delegation visited the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune today and noted the critical role played by US-India cooperation in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and other global health challenges.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-08-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 15:51 IST
US Delegation visits Serum Institute of India in Pune, discusses cooperation on health issues
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Highlighting 75 years of the US-India bilateral relationship and their cooperation on health issues, a US delegation visited the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune today and noted the critical role played by US-India cooperation in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and other global health challenges. The delegation that visited was US Mission Charge d'Affaires, Patricia Lacina, US Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey, Dr Preetha Rajaraman, HHS Health Attache, and FDA Country Director Dr Sarah McMullen, according to a press statement from US Consulate.

The delegation met Dr Chairman MD SII Dr Cyrus Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla, CEO, SII, and the Novavax CEO Stanley C. Erck who also marked their presence at the event. The event was a celebration of the long-standing ties in health sector between the two countries.

With the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA)'s recent authorization of Novavax's Nuvaxovid vaccine, SII has become the first Indian manufacturer to access the US vaccine market. Approximately 3.5 million SII-made doses of the Novavax vaccine have already been sent to the United States, the statement by US Consulate read.

The delegates underlined the critical role played by US-India cooperation in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and other global health challenges as they welcomed the partnership between US company Novavax and India's Serum Institute on vaccine development and manufacturing. In a statement, US Mission Charge d'Affaires Patricia Lacina said, "The long-standing relationship in health between the United States and India has had a profound impact on the lives of people across both countries and globally. The partnership is vital in addressing the challenges of our times. The public-private economic partnership between both countries plays a key role in ensuring the health and prosperity of our people."

"I am delighted to be in Pune and visit the Serum Institute of India, which has helped save lives around the world during the pandemic," she added. In another statement, CEO of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla said, "The US and India have been close allies for the longest time. Together, they have created several milestones that have benefitted the citizens and the world, at large."

"The strong cooperation between both the countries on global vaccination and pandemic relief has been inspiring, he said, adding that in order to keep the growth curve upward and onwards, we will continue to play our role sincerely." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022