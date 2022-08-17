Left Menu

Cabinet nod to India-France contract to support ITF activities in Indian transport sector

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the signing of a contract between India and France to support International Transport Forum (ITF) activities in the Indian transport sector.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 17:58 IST
Cabinet nod to India-France contract to support ITF activities in Indian transport sector
India and French flags. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the signing of a contract between India and France to support International Transport Forum (ITF) activities in the Indian transport sector. "The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of the signing of Contract between the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, France on behalf of the International Transport Forum and the Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC), India to support the International Transport Forum (ITF) activities on the Indian Transport Sector, " the statement read.

As per the official statement, the contract was signed on July 6 this year. The activities to be carried out under this contract will lead to new scientific results, new policy insights, capacity building through increased scientific interaction and identification of technology options for decarbonisation of the transport sector in India.

Yesterday, PM Modi spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and conveyed India's solidarity with France in dealing with devastating wildfires. The two leaders discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation under the India-France Strategic Partnership and other issues of global and regional significance.

"Spoke to my friend President @EmmanuelMacron today. Conveyed India's solidarity with France in dealing with the devastating wildfires. We discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation under the India-France Strategic Partnership, and other issues of global and regional significance," PM Modi said in a tweet. A PMO release said that during the phone conversation, the two leaders reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives including defence cooperation projects and cooperation in civil nuclear energy.

India and France have had traditionally close and friendly relations. In 1998, the two countries entered into a Strategic Partnership which is emblematic of their convergence of views on a range of international issues apart from a close and growing bilateral relationship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022