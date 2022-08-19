Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif desires peaceful ties with India

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said his country desired peaceful ties with India including "a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions." He made the remarks during a meeting with the newly appointed Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins, who had called on him in Islamabad, reported The Express Tribune.

"A just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people is indispensable for peace and stability in the region," said PM Shehbaz. He stressed that the international community has to play a facilitative role in this regard, as it is essential for durable peace in South Asia, reported The Express Tribune.

Sharif's statement comes after former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan commended India for its independent foreign policy as he slammed western countries for being critical of India for buying Russian oil. Since his ouster from power in April, Imran Khan has decried a US-led foreign conspiracy against him. While criticizing the Joe Biden administration, Imran Khan on many occasions lauded India for not giving in to the demand of the West and continuing to purchase Russian oil despite being a "strategic ally" of the US.

During a huge gathering in Lahore last week, Imran Khan's PTI party played out a video clip of India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar from the Bratislava Forum, held in June, where the Indian minister said that New Delhi will do what is best for their people. "When the Indian foreign minister was asked not to buy Russian oil. He said who are they to dictate India's foreign policy. Europe is buying Russia's oil and people need it. He said that they will continue to buy it," Imran Khan said while quoting EAM Jaishankar and added "Yeh hota hai aazad mulk." (This is what an independent nation looks like).

Drawing a comparison between the two countries, the PTI chief slammed the Shehbaz government for bowing down to US pressure on buying Russian oil. "We had spoken to Russia about buying cheaper oil but this government has no courage to say no to US pressure. Fuel prices are skyrocketing, people are below the poverty line. I am against this slavery," Khan said.

"If India which got independence at the same time as Pakistan and if New Delhi can take a firm stand and make their foreign policy as per the need of its people then who are they (Shehbaz Sharif government) who are toeing the line," Imran Khan said at the gathering. Jaishankar's remarks which Imran Khan referred to was delivered at the GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum being held in Slovakia in June this year.

During the forum held in June, EAM Jaishankar hit back at the unfair criticism against Indian oil purchase from Russia amid the Ukraine war that has created a knock-off effect on the world economy. Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's strong commitment to further enhance cooperation with Australia in diverse fields including trade, investment, agriculture and livestock, reported The Express Tribune.

He also stressed on strengthening ties for educational and technical cooperation, direct air-links, skilled migration and people-to-people contacts. Hawkins, the Australian envoy to Pakistan reciprocated the desire for further strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries, reported The Express Tribune. (ANI)

