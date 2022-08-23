Left Menu

UN chief 'aware' of terrorism charges against Imran Khan

The United Nations chief has said he is "aware" of the recent terrorism charges against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and has called for an "impartial legal process".

ANI | New York | Updated: 23-08-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 17:53 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Image Credit: ANI
The United Nations chief has said he is "aware" of the recent terrorism charges against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and has called for an "impartial legal process". The former Pakistan Prime Minister was booked in a terrorism case on Sunday for "threatening" a female judge and senior police officers in a public rally.

Responding to a question during a press briefing on Monday, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the UN chief was "aware" of the charges brought by Imran Khan and emphasised the "need for a competent, independent and impartial legal process." "The secretary general urges calm, lowering of tensions and respect for the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms," he said as quoted by Dawn newspaper.

The PTI chairman had staged a rally in the federal capital on August 20 to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill after claims of torture in custody. He warned the Islamabad inspector-general and deputy inspector-general that he would "not spare" them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to alleged inhuman torture, according to Geo tv.

Meanwhile, Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Imran Khan. The IHC bench comprised Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Geo tv reported. Earlier Imran's lawyers, Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry, filed a petition seeking pre-arrest bail on his behalf in a terrorism case registered for 'threatening' a female judge and senior police officers in a public rally.

The pre-arrest bail plea contended the case was based on "surmises and conjectures" and that no evidence was available on record against Imran in connection with the case. It also contended that there was no "direct or indirect" evidence available on record against Imran in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

