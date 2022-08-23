European Union provides PKR 76 million to Pakistan as flood relief assistance

The European Union is providing PKR 76 million to Pakistan to provide crucial humanitarian assistance to families affected by severe flooding, which has wreaked havoc across many parts of the country. According to a press release from the EU mission in Islamabad, the aid will focus on addressing the "urgent needs of those most affected in some of the hardest-hit districts" of Jhal Magsi and Lasbela in Balochistan.

"The devastating floods have left a trail of destruction in Pakistan, causing many to suffer the loss of their homes, livelihoods, and belongings," said Taheeni Thammannagoda, who oversees EU humanitarian programs in Pakistan. "The EU funding will help get vital assistance to the most vulnerable people to support them during this hard time," she added.

The assistance will support International Rescue Committee in delivering much-needed assistance, the release said. "This includes the provision of cash transfers to help flood-stricken families to meet their immediate needs, primary healthcare services, with a focus on water-borne and communicable diseases, which are common after a flood, as well as nutrition support," the release said, adding, "the programme will also provide psychological support to vulnerable groups such as women, adolescent girls, and children."

The EU funding is being made available via the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) of the European Commission, through its Small Scale Response mechanism. The press release added that ECHO's Small Scale Response fund is a global mechanism that allows for rapid funding for up to EUR 500,000 for humanitarian aid in countries affected by natural and man-made disasters.

Since early July, above-normal monsoon rains have caused major flash floods in over 100 districts of Pakistan. As a result of the floods, around one million people have been affected across the country, including more than 600 killed and more than 23,000 displaced, according to the government's National Disaster Management Authority.

The floodwaters have also damaged over 70,000 houses, some one million acres of crops, and extensive stretches of roads. A total of 18 bridges and 690 km of roads have been damaged amid the recent rains in the country. Balochistan has been the worst hit province so far.

According to the NDMA, the past month saw 133 per cent more rain than the 30-year average, making it the wettest in three decades. (ANI)

