Left Menu

US confirms responding to EU on Iran Nuclear Agreement Proposal

The United States has sent a response to the European Union (EU) regarding the latter's proposal to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the US State Department said on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 22:38 IST
US confirms responding to EU on Iran Nuclear Agreement Proposal
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], August 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has sent a response to the European Union (EU) regarding the latter's proposal to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the US State Department said on Wednesday.

"We received Iran's comments on the EU's proposed final text through the EU . Our review of those comments has now concluded. We have responded to the EU today," the State Department said in a statement that has been circulated on Twitter. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022