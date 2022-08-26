Left Menu

4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Kabul

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan's Kabul on Thursday, according to National Centre for Seismology.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 26-08-2022 09:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 09:17 IST
4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Kabul
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan's Kabul on Thursday, according to National Centre for Seismology. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 26-08-2022, 02:55:44 IST, Lat: 35.19 & Long: 70.84, Depth: 80 Km, Location: 164km ENE of Kabul," the National Centre for Seismology said in a statement.

The quake occured at around 2.55 am today with the epicentre at 164 km ENE of Kabul and the depth at 80 Km. The latitude was found to be 35.19 whereas the longitude was 70.84. The tremors were felt in a few provinces, however, no casualties have been reported so far.

Earlier, on June 22, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Afghanistan including the capital city Kabul killing over 1,000 people across Barmal and Giyan districts in Paktika province and Spera district in Khost province. In addition, at least 1,455 people were injured across three of the six most-affected districts of Barmal, Giyan, and Spera - many of them seriously. Over 10,000 houses were destroyed.

The disaster comes as Afghanistan continues to struggle with a severe economic crisis since the Taliban took over, as US-led international forces withdrew following two decades of war. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022