Wildfires in Russia's Ryazan spread to peatlands: Environment Ministry

The wildfires in Russia's Ryazan Region have moved to peatlands, requiring the use of planes to combat the natural disaster, Sergey Anoprienko, the deputy minister of natural resources and environment said on Saturday.

ANI | Ryazan | Updated: 27-08-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 23:44 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

"The fire has moved to peatlands and it is difficult to deal with it in peatlands, that is why we will work with aviation," Anoprienko told reporters.

The wildfires in the Ryazan Region are raging at an area of almost 19,300 hectares . The region has introduced a state of emergency. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

