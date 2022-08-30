Average filling level of EU gas storage facilities reached 80 pc: Von Der Leyen

Brussels [Belgium], August 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The average filling level of the European Union gas storage facilities has reached 80 per cent, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"We have reached now an average in the European Union of storage filling of 80 per cent so we are basically have reached already the amount that we have agreed on for this year but we know that we will increase this storage filling," von der Leyen said at the Baltic Sea Energy Summit in Denmark. (ANI/Sputnik)

