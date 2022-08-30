Taliban's atrocities continue, shopkeepers warned not to sell goods to women without hijab

In another oppressive move, Taliban officials have asked shopkeepers in Balkh province of Afghanistan to not sell anything to women not wearing a Hijab and warned of consequences if they fail to obey the order. The shopkeepers in the provincial capital of Balkh, Mazar-e-Sharif were informed of the new order, as per Khaama Press in the famous Blue Mosque of Mazar-e-Sharif city.

Shopkeepers stated that serious action would be taken against them if they sell products to women who do not wear hijab, as per the new decree. Notably, the Taliban's Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice previously declared that all Afghan women must wear the hijab and their statement mandated hijab for Afghan women preferred the all-encompassing blue burqa, Chadari which became a global icon of the Taliban's prior extremist tenure from 1996 to 2001.

The atrocities of the Taliban against Afghan women have been on an incessant surge since the organization seized power in Afghanistan in August last year, banning young girls and women of humanitarian rights. Taliban has imposed draconian restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly and movement for women and girls.

Dozens of Afghan women continue to protest against the Taliban's order on women wearing the hijab. As a result of this, women and girls in Afghanistan are facing a human rights crisis, deprived of the fundamental rights to non-discrimination, education, work, public participation and health.Afghan women are staring at a bleak future due to a number of restrictions imposed by the Taliban governing aspects of their lives within 10 months of Afghanistan's takeover.

Women are no longer allowed to travel unless accompanied by men related to them and are being curtailed from wearing make-up as well as their reproductive rights. Unrecognized by most of the international community, the Taliban-led government has committed to disrespecting the human rights and rights of women.

The UN mission in Afghanistan has expressed concern about the announcement, saying that this decision contradicts numerous assurances regarding respect for and protection of all Afghans' human rights, including those of women and girls. The Taliban had warned that if the women disobeyed the order, their parents would be punished and imprisoned. (ANI)

