Ukrainian troops found using Pakistan-made artillery: Report

In a development that may come as a surprise for many, the Ukrainian Army's growing need for ammunition amid the war with Russia is now being met with the help of Pakistan. Ukrainian artillerymen were spotted using 122mm HE artillery projectiles made by Pakistani Ordnance Factories (POF), according to a series of posts making rounds on Twitter.

"Ukraine: The massive needs of the Ukrainian Army when it comes to artillery are being met from some unorthodox sources - Ukrainian artillerymen were spotted using 122mm HE artillery projectiles made by Pakistani Ordnance Factories (POF)," Ukraine Weapons Tracker tweeted. This tracker, which posted a thread of tweets, claims to debunk, and track the usage of defence material in Ukraine. Though not verified, this handle is being followed by several eminent defence experts.

"We can identify these projectiles through a few key aspects, even though the marking differs from what has been seen before: firstly, distinct British-origin packaging widely used by POF and then LIU-4 fuzes, unique to Pakistani 122mm," the tracker said in another tweet. The tracker further claimed that these projectiles were manufactured only a few months ago. "These projectiles were manufactured only a few months ago - highly likely explicitly for export to Ukraine going by factors we won't detail here. Yet another demonstration of just how Western partners obtain the most needed material for the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

The report of weapons supplies to Ukraine comes in the backdrop of Pakistan's bid to cosy up with Russia. Earlier this year, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was severely slammed at home and abroad for an ill-timed visit to Moscow. Hoping to strengthen bilateral ties with Russia, Imran landed in Moscow in February just when President Vladimir Putin ordered the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Experts believe this latest report on the presence of Pakistan-made weapons in Ukraine will not bode well for Russia, and they will be forced to rethink their ties with Islamabad. (ANI)

