SCO calls for formation of inclusive govt in Afghanistan

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit held in Uzbekistan's Samarkand called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

ANI | Samarkand | Updated: 18-09-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 15:16 IST
SCO Summit held in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.. Image Credit: ANI
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit held in Uzbekistan's Samarkand called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan. The declaration stated that the member states believe that it is critical to have an inclusive government in Afghanistan "with representatives from all ethnic, religious and political groups of Afghan society," reported Tolo News.

They said that one of the most important factors in preserving and strengthening security and stability in the SCO region is the speedy settlement of the situation in Afghanistan. The SCO members said they support the establishment of Afghanistan as an independent, neutral, united, democratic and peaceful state, free of terrorism, war and drugs, reported Tolo News.

In view of the evolving humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, SCO members said they support continued efforts to assist the Afghan people, reported Tolo News. "Afghanistan's ethnic groups are not included in this government. They have their complaints; therefore, they are leaving Afghanistan," said Sayed Ishaq Gailani, head of the National Solidarity Movement of Afghanistan.

"This will have heavy implications for the government, which will face big issues if it doesn't adjust itself with the requirements of the international community and the people of Afghanistan," added Gilani. "The countries in the region have understood that Afghanistan will face a civil war and continued crisis if it doesn't go through this direction," said Nematullah Bizhan, an international relations analyst.

The Taliban has yet to give any remarks in this regard, but it has constantly stressed that its government is inclusive and termed the international community's call as an 'interference' in Afghanistan's internal affairs. "In the conference of SCO, all neighbours of Afghanistan signed a joint declaration and said that an inclusive government should be formed in Afghanistan. So far, they have not recognized Afghanistan," said Torek Farhadi, a political analyst.

Several Afghan experts said the establishment of an inclusive government could be a pathway to ending challenges that currently exist in Afghanistan. The international community has spelt out at least four conditions before recognizing the Taliban government: forming an inclusive government, respect for the rights of women and girls and other minorities, as well as that Afghanistan not becoming a haven for insurgent groups.

This comes at a time when Afghanistan is facing a dire situation as a result of the takeover by the Taliban in August 2021. The Taliban's swift rise to power resulted in economic disorder and food shortages that pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. While world leaders, including international allies, insist on forming an inclusive government in Afghanistan is key to formal recognition of the current government, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly defied the odds, Khaama Press stated in a report.

Afghanistan is an observer member of the SCO, while China, Russia, India, Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are the permanent members. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

