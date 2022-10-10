Left Menu

Jaishankar meets Australian Deputy PM, exchanges views on regional global security

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and exchanged views on regional and global security.

ANI | Updated: 10-10-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 23:05 IST
Jaishankar meets Australian Deputy PM, exchanges views on regional global security
EAM Jaishankar meets Australian Deputy Prime Minister (Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and exchanged views on regional and global security. "Exchanged views on regional and global security. Our growing defence & security cooperation ensures a peaceful, prosperous & rules-based Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Marles is also the Defence Minister of Australia. Jaishankar also met Australia's Education Minister Jason Clare.

"Glad to meet Australia's Education Minister @JasonClareMP today afternoon in Canberra. Discussed the importance of quality education, need for an international outlook and preparation for the global workplace," Jaishankar said in the tweet. Jaishankar visited the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

"Visited the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Laid a wreath in honour of all those who made the supreme sacrifice including Private Nain Singh Sailani," he tweeted. Jaishankar arrived in Canberra on Monday "to a Tiranga welcome".

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Penny Wong welcomed External Affairs Minister to Sydney for the annual Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue. It is EAM's second visit to Australia this year, the first was in February 2022 to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Melbourne. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022