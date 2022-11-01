Left Menu

Report reveals surge of nearly 50 per cent in malnutrition cases among Afghan children

One year since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the economic crisis has shattered the lives of people in the country, leaving them impoverished and hungry.

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 08:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 08:12 IST
Report reveals surge of nearly 50 per cent in malnutrition cases among Afghan children
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

One year since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the economic crisis has shattered the lives of people in the country, leaving them impoverished and hungry. The cases of malnutrition among Afghan children have skyrocketed by nearly 47 per cent since the beginning of the year, an organization, Save the Children highlighted in a report on Monday. According to the report, approximately 2,500 impoverished children were treated by the humanitarian body "Save the Children" in January and now the number has surged to almost 4,270 children, including many succumbing even before treatment, Khaama Press reported.

Highlighting the plight of Afghan children under Taliban rule, the country director of Save the Children in Afghanistan, Chris Nyamandi said, "Humanitarian organizations like Save the Children are stretched to the absolute limit trying to stop children dying from hunger every day in Afghanistan. But the truth is, with so many children facing life-threatening levels of hunger, we simply do not have the resources to save them all." Afghanistan is currently grappling with a serious humanitarian crisis as according to international assessments, the country now has the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world, with more than 23 million in need of assistance, and approximately 95 per cent of the population having insufficient food consumption.

Moreover, the situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year. Additionally, the Ukraine crisis has had a massive impact on the rise in food costs and how it became out of reach for many Afghans.

Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated, especially against women and minorities. As a result of this, women and girls in Afghanistan are facing a human rights crisis, deprived of the fundamental rights to non-discrimination, education, work, public participation, and health, reported Khaama Press. Besides this, the continuously soaring prices of food products in the country have emerged as a new challenge for Afghans. In a short span of fewer than three months, food prices have almost doubled putting numerous Afghans on the brink of starvation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022