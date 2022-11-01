Left Menu

Twitter bosses entitled to USD 122 million in 'golden parachute' payouts

Twitter's top executives, including Parag Agrawal and Vijaya Gadde will be entitled to "golden parachute" payouts worth more than USD 122 million after being fired by the company's new owner, Elon Musk fired.

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 11:44 IST
Twitter bosses entitled to USD 122 million in 'golden parachute' payouts
Elon Musk (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twitter's top executives, including Parag Agrawal and Vijaya Gadde will be entitled to "golden parachute" payouts worth more than USD 122 million after being fired by the company's new owner, Elon Musk fired. A golden parachute is essentially a contract which entitles top executives of a company to substantial benefits in case they lose their jobs following a merger, takeover or acquisition. This measure is also known as a 'poison pill' since it can act as a safeguard against hostile takeovers.

In August, US-based corporate research firm Equilar had estimated that ex-CEO Paras Agrawal alone could receive a USD 42 million payout if he is terminated after the takeover. The debt-funded deal has become a costly exercise even for Musk, the world's richest man.

Legal costs in particular are likely to have run into the tens of millions of dollars after Musk tried to terminate the deal with Twitter in July, arguing that the company had misled him over the number of bot accounts on the social network. Agrawal is likely to receive the largest payout, worth USD 57.4 million, while Segal and Gedde are entitled to USD 44.5 million and USD 20 million respectively, according to company filings.

The three executives also hold a cumulative 1.2 million shares, which are likely to be bought by Musk as is standard in any takeover. Those payments would be worth USD 8.4 million to Agrawal, USD 22 m to Segal and USD 34.8 million to Gadde. After closing the USD 44 billion acquisition deal, Elon Musk has started to reform the policies of the micro-blogging platform and is wasting no time remodelling it by cutting off employees, and introducing plans for a council to determine content decisions, The Hill reported.

In one of the first few changes, he purged the top executives of the company as soon as he closed the expected deal in which Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal left the company's San Francisco headquarters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022