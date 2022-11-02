Chinese President Xi's Power is now unchecked: Report

As Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping won the historic third term through the 20th National Congress, the analyst believes that the new Politburo Standing Committee has no counterbalance or checks and balances as all the members of the new system are President "faithful" writes Federico Giuliani for Inside Over. Hong Kong Baptist University professor Jean-Pierre Cabestan said that Xi Jinping will have much greater control over the country and the new hires are "all Xi faithful." "The system has absolutely no counterbalance or checks and balances."

Chinese Communist party announced a seven-member Standing Committee, its inner circle of power, which Xi loyalists predominate. After Premier Li Keqiang left his position, Li Qiang, the Shanghai party secretary will become China's premier and top economic leader. Surprisingly, Li, who has no prior experience in the national government, served as an apparent confirmation.

According to the author, Li get this opportunity because of their early 2000s collaboration in the southeast Zhejiang province. Li Qiang is seen as being close to Xi. After Li moved to become the Premier, Zhao Leji was elevated to No. 3, most likely to serve as the legislature's leader. When the legislature convenes the next year, those positions will be filled. By making no reforms, officials let down investors and the Chinese people.

The starting lineup seemed to embody what some analysts labelled "Maximum Xi," which prioritised devotion above talent. Other new Standing Committee members include Ding Xuexiang, a senior party official who is viewed as Xi's "alter ego" or chief of staff, and Cai Qi, the Beijing party secretary. Former dean of the law school and current head of ideology Wang Huning continued to serve on the committee, according to author Giuliani.

Li Xi, the party secretary of Guangdong province in southeast China, the hub of the country's export-oriented manufacturing sector, is the No. 7 member. In order to keep his position secured, former China President Hu Jintao exited the party Central Committee meeting without warning with an assistant holding his arm.

Meanwhile, in the standing committee, none of whom were women--appeared before reporters for the first time as a group. Wang Yang, a proponent of reform and potential premier, resigned from the Standing Committee. Wang is still working at the age of 67, according to the author.

Earlier, Geo-Politik reported that Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) is full of Xi Jinping's loyalists who now control the power. Politburo Standing Committee (PSC), a seven-member group representing the apex of political power in China, has new members like Li Qiang, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi.

The new members were elected at the First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the CCP and all are the "Xi's Army" representatives. Moreover, most of the members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee are also former "confidants" of Xi Jinping. According to Geo-Politik citing analysts, Xi Jinping is following China's previous leader Mao Zedong era line in order to strengthen the party's leadership and return to the planned economy.

Analysts noted that after the 19th National Congress Xi changed his path and imposed new laws to remove the unwanted official from the team. Xi started by cracking down on high-tech enterprises, private enterprises, Internet celebrity artists, education and training, and nucleic acid lockdowns. (ANI)

