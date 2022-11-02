"Very significant and unique initiative by the Indonesian Government": Ram Madhav on R20 Summit

Calling the R20 Summit 'significant' and 'unique', the National Executive Member, RSS and former General Secretary of BJP, Ram Madhav hailed the initiative taken by the Indonesian Government in hosting the summit that brings together leaders of all the important world religions to discuss important issues. "R20 has been inaugurated today as part of the G20, called as R20 religion forum. It is a very significant and unique initiative taken by the Indonesian Government with some very important prominent Muslim Organizations in Indonesia as well as from Saudi Arabia," he said.

Madhav said the main objective of this R20 is to bring together leaders of all world religions to deliberate not just on their own religious precepts but on the challenges that humanity is facing today. "Challenges like climate change, terrorism, wars, disharmony. These issues require the attention of spiritual, cultural, and religious leaders apart from the leaders of the government," he said.

"Leaders of the governments discuss these issues at the G20 summit but the very same issues will be discussed at the R20 summits and also at the sidelines of the G20 so that political leadership together with spiritual, cultural, and religious leaders can jointly tackle this challenge that is going to confront humanity. This year it is being held in Bali, Indonesia. Next year G20 is being chaired by India. This R20 conference will also move to India like that wherever G20 happens, R20 will also take place on the sidelines," he added. R20 is part of a series of G20 events initiated under Indonesia's G20 Presidency. It is being held from 2-3 November this year for the 'first time ever' in Bali, Indonesia to mobilize global leaders to help ensure that religion functions as a genuine and dynamic source of solutions, rather than problems, in the 21st century.

From 2022 through 2024, Indonesia, India, and Brazil will, in succession, hold the rotating presidency of the G20. These nations are home to the world's largest Muslim, Hindu, and Catholic populations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)