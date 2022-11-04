Foreign Secretary Kwatra meets UN Chief Guterres in New York

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Thursday met UN Chief Antonio Guterres and discussed issues of pressing concern, according to the permanent mission of India to the United Nations. "Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra met with @UN Secretary General @antonioguterres. Issues of pressing concern were discussed," the official Twitter handle of India at UN tweeted.

In his briefing at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the foreign secretary urged the global community to collectively call out those who defend terrorists including in the US sanctions regime. "We must collectively call out those who provide safe havens to terrorists as also those who stand with them and come to their defence including in the UNSC sanctions regime," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said during a UNSC briefing in New york.

He also laid emphasis on UN peacekeeping missions. He said that the need of the hour is a holistic approach and highlighted India is an active member of the peacebuilding commission. "Missions are often burdened with objects that go beyond the traditional mandate of peacekeeping...need of the hour is a holistic approach. Indian peacekeepers, nearly 5800 personnel are deployed in 9 out of 12 active UN peacekeeping missions. We have also been active members of the peacebuilding commission," he said during his address at UNSC.

United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres was on a three-day trip to India in the last week of October where he expressed views on global concerns and challenges in multilateralism. Speaking at the occasion, Guterres said, "Let us count on India as it is going to assume the G20 presidency to help usher in a new era of sustainability fully line in its history, culture and its edition."

UN Chief congratulated India for its upcoming G20 presidency and said that G20 countries account for 80 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions but it also represents 80 per cent of global GDP. "G20 combined as resources, they have the power to end the war against nature and set us on course towards sustainable living," he added. UN Chief also paid tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai and addressed students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

Terming India a partner of choice of the UN, he said New Delhi has increased its impact on the international stage due to the donation of medicines, equipment, and vaccines at the height of Covid-19 to neighbouring countries. "From your donations of medicines, equipment and vaccines at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, to your humanitarian assistance and development finance to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, you're increasing impact on the international stage. India is today a partner of choice of the UN," Guterres said at IIT Bombay. (ANI)

