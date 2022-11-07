Former Afghan Prez Hamid Karzai's brother detained by Taliban: Report

Mahmood Karzai, the brother of Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai was detained at the Kabul airport, Khaama Press reported on Sunday citing sources. He is believed to have been detained by the Taliban's intelligence service from the Kabul airport as he was boarding an Ariana Airlines flight to Dubai.

As per the sources cited by Khaama Press, the motive behind Karzai's arrest might be the political remarks of his brother Hamid Karzai. Mahmood Karzai is a major shareholder in the modern commercial city of Aino Mina in the Southern Kandahar province. Former President, Ashraf Ghani had accused him of seizing government lands for building the Aino Mina city, reported Khaama Press.

Former President Hamid Karzai has been criticising the Taliban government regarding curbing the rights of women and has been demanding the Taliban form an 'inclusive' government. In September, Karzai slammed the Taliban for clashes in the Panjshir region between the National Resistant Forces (NRF) and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, amid rising killings in the country. He said that it is about time that the bloodshed must stop.

In August, Hamid Karzai expressed concern over the ban on girls' education imposed by the Taliban and said such a step could push the country further backwards. He also said the regime must ensure that all sections of the population feel represented by the government. Since its ascent to power in Kabul, the Islamic group imposed policies severely restricting basic rights--particularly those of women and girls.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), the Taliban dismissed all women from leadership posts in the civil service and prohibited girls in most provinces from attending secondary school. Taliban decrees prohibit women from travelling unless accompanied by a male relative and require women's faces to be covered in public--including women TV newscasters.

The Taliban have also carried out censorship, limited critical reporting, and beaten journalists. Taliban forces have carried out revenge killings and enforced disappearances of former government officials and security force personnel. They have summarily executed people deemed affiliated with the Islamic State. Armed groups linked to the Afghan branch of the Islamic State have carried out bombings targeting ethnic Hazaras, Afghan Shias, Sufis, and others, killing and injuring hundreds. (ANI)

