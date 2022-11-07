Imran Khan's long march to resume from Thursday instead of Tuesday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Haqeeqi Azadi march, which was halted after an assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Imran Khan, would now resume on Thursday instead of Tuesday as scheduled earlier, ARY News reported. While talking to reporters on Monday, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that the party's long march will be resumed on November 10 instead of Tuesday, as earlier announced.

The decision was taken during a meeting presided over by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The meeting was held to review preparations made for the march and supervise the security arrangements following the Wazirabad incident, according to ARY News. This is the third time when the dates of the long march have been changed. Earlier, ouster Prime Minister said that there would be no compromise that could be reached with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chair Asif Ali Zardari and pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

After his announcement, former federal minister of Islamabad Chaudhry Fawad Hussain confirmed the news on his social media handle. Taking to Twitter, Hussain said, "the party's long march to Islamabad will resume from Wednesday at 2 pm."

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have decided to launch a crackdown against key PTI leaders, sources privy to the matter said. Sources said that the decision to arrest PTI leaders including Parvez Khattak, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Amir Kayani, Ali Amin Gandapur and Aamir Dogar and others have been taken, reported Geo News.

Moreover, action against individuals involved in blocking ways leading to Islamabad airport will also be taken. Imran Khan was shot during his long march in Wazirabad on Thursday, leading to bullet injuries in his legs. After sustaining injuries on his leg, he was shifted to a hospital for treatment.Imran Khan, however, urged his followers to continue protesting against three people whom he accuses of plotting an assassination plan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan military said that the PTI chair's claims are "unacceptable, uncalled for." Khan was leading PTI's march towards Islamabad when he came under attack at Wazirabad. Thursday's attack left one dead and 13 injured, reported Geo News. (ANI)

