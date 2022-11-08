"Ambition levels in India are high when it comes to renewables," says French President Macron at COP27

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday lauded India's progress in the field of renewable energy and said that the "ambition levels in India are high." In his address at United Nations' COP27 conference, he said, "Ambition levels in India are high when it comes to renewables."

He stated that France, India, South Africa, Senegal and Indonesia are making efforts to move away from non-renewables. Notably, World leaders have gathered at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to discuss the climate problems at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC or COP27, being held from November 6 to November 22.

In his address, Macron called for a ban on all deep-sea mining and asserted that climate should remain a priority despite the energy and food crisis caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine. He stressed that they will not sacrifice their climate commitments amid the energy threat posed by Russia. He emphasized that the nations must uphold their climate commitments, Euro News reported. French President Macron further said, "For the richer countries, especially the European countries including France, this has been the delivery of our national strategies, in line with our commitments."

"We will not sacrifice our climate commitments under the energy threat from Russia and therefore all the commitments held by nations must be upheld," added Macron. In his address, he said, "The battle for the climate is inseparable from the fight for biodiversity. These are two sides of the same coin." He said that the nations must get their economies out of dependence on coal and help emerging nations to make the shift at the earliest.

Notably, India and France initiated the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to make efforts against climate change by using solar energy solutions. A total of 106 countries have signed the ISA Framework Agreement. The ISA is an action-oriented, member-driven, collaborative platform for the increased use of solar energy technologies. The opening plenary of COP27 started with the election of Sameh Shoukry as COP27 President by the Parties. In his address, COP27 President Sameh Shoukry called on nations to showcase faith in multilateralism over the next two weeks as they negotiate to deliver on the goals of the Climate Convention.

In a tweet, the official account of the Egypt Presidency of COP27 stated that World leaders, envoys, delegates & members of civil society participated in the opening ceremony of the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit to further mobilize & prioritize the global climate agenda. A roundtable discussion on "Food Security" took place at COP27 on November 7 where climate experts explained the ways which must be carried out for building more resilient agricultural systems.

Furthermore, climate leaders and stakeholders participated in a roundtable discussion on "Just Transition" where they talked about means and ways to promote just transition and ensure that local and global climate action protects people and the planet. Meanwhile, the official account of the Egypt Presidency of COP27 tweeted, "Today, at the world leaders Round table on "Innovative Finance for Climate and Development", stakeholders came together to advance an exceptional drive for better scale and quality of both public and private finance needed for climate response." (ANI)

