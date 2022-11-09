"Will do lots of dumb things..." Musk forewarns on Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and self-described "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator" on Wednesday announced that the social media giant will do a lot of dumb things in the coming months on trial and error basis. "Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works and change what doesn't," Musk tweeted.

"Complaint hotline operator online! Please mention your complaints below," he added. Since completing the Twitter deal, the wealthiest man on the planet has made a flurry of decisions impacting the working of the social media giant that has millions of daily active users.

These tweets came after Twitter started labelling Indian government handles and Indian media as "official" ahead of the roll-out of blue tick subscriptions across the country. In the Twitter handles of various Indian government organizations, the "official" label was noticed. For example, Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official Twitter account, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Twitter account also have the "official label".

This follows Twitter's decision to roll out a second verification label to limit confusion between legitimate accounts and those that pay for their blue ticks. Twitter's executive Esther Crawford said verified accounts will now come with an "Official" label beneath their username, complete with a grey verification checkmark, New York Post reported.

She said that the label will help the users to distinguish between official accounts and the Twitter Blue subscription, which is taking over the blue check previously used for verified accounts. "Not all previously verified accounts will get the 'Official' label and the label is not available for purchase," New York Post quoted Crawford as saying.

Official pages will be designated for "government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers, and some public figures," she added. A Reuters report said Elon Musk's net worth has dropped below USD 200 billion as investors dumped Tesla's shares on fears that the top executive and largest shareholder of the world's most valuable electric-vehicle maker is more preoccupied with Twitter.

So far this year, data showed that Tesla shares have declined over 50 per cent. (ANI)

