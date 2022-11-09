Repression on the rise in Tibet as CCP rule continues to deny human rights to citizens

As Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term in October following the 20th National Party Congress, its aftermath was seen all over Tibet as the Tibetans showed how they were not provided adequate healthcare, food and accommodation. At the same time, they were forced to thank the Chinese Communist Party in squashed together quarantine centres, Tibet Press reported. During the National Party Congress, the ground situation in Tibet was so bad that Tibetans risked their own life and practised self-immolation due to stringent lockdowns.

This year's 20th National Party Congress coincided with Tibet, particularly the Tibetan capital city of Lhasa, being locked down for more than 60 days under the dynamic zero-covid policy. Moreover, repression and duress remain at an all-time high in Tibet which China claims to be its own territory, and now the rising tide of protest and unity among Tibetans and Chinese against China's communist party is a hopeful sign that will likely be the key that unlocks liberal changes in China, according to Tibet Press.

China is also pursuing a policy of turning vast areas of Tibet into national parks, which is expected to be used as a pretext to remove even more Tibetans from their ancestral lands, as per media reports. Earlier, in the last week of October, Han Chinese and Tibetans living in Lhasa demonstrated on the road against the covid lockdown but were crushed by the Chinese security forces later.

China's lockdown in Lhasa began in early August as COVID numbers there and throughout China began to climb. Lhasa residents have said on social media that the lockdown order came without leaving them time to prepare, with many left short of food or cut off from medical care, reported RFA. The world is being shown a country like China handling the outbreak in a harmonious way, but the reality apparently is far from that. The measures being taken are too severe and not in the public's interest. (ANI)

