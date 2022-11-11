The State of Our World's Roads in 2022

Our world's roads are the lifeblood of modern global economies, from getting us to work to shipping domestic goods to international markets. However, there is an overarching problem that faces every nation on Earth. Our roads aren't safe. There are millions of incidents each year, causing misery and suffering. Yet as we dive headfirst into the 21st century, there is hope on the horizon. Road safety is being transformed by new technologies like AI and the IoT.

How Data is Collected

It may seem simple, but collecting data is a complex subject. Traditional ways to collect traffic data include human surveyors on the ground or from multimedia. But also technological methods that use sensors like radars. And image analysis techniques that use object tracking. Data can be used individually for legal reasons, like when a car accident lawyer is looking into a case. Or by organizations to enhance road safety and help with climate change issues.

The Number of Cars on Our World's Roads

There are more than 1.4 billion cars on the road right now. This means that about 17% of the people in the world own a car. People in the United States are known for loving cars. But China has 307 million cars and trucks, which is more than any other country in the world. This doesn't include motorcycles. In 2009, China also became the biggest market for new cars. By 2050, there will be about 3 billion cars and trucks on the roads around the world.

Total Road Users Each Day

We are currently facing a population crisis. And as the number of people in the world grows, so will the number of cars and trucks on the road. Given all the different factors, it's hard to say how many people will use the road. But in the US and UK, there are about 115 million and 32 million cars, respectively. In countries with more people, like India, there are about 285 million cars on the road every day. And in China, about 50,000 cars are sold every day.

How Road Data is Used Today

You can gather data and statistics from multiple sources according to each nation's road agencies. And statistics about all parts of transportation are essential because they help decide how to spend money to improve things. Things like roadways, bridges, and railways that people and couriers use 24/7 to move around the world. Without this information, the roads would be in disarray, they wouldn't be kept up or safe, and there would be more dangerous.

The Top Causes of Road Fatalities

According to the World Health Organization, about 1.3 million people die in traffic accidents every year. More than half of all traffic deaths happen to pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists, who are more likely to be hurt or killed. Here are the main things that cause deaths:

Driving at too fast a speed.

Drunken or drug-related driving.

Distractions such as mobile phones.

Running red lights.

Poor driving, such as changing lanes and overtaking.

There are a few things that cause the most trouble on the roads. But most accidents happen when people drive too fast and do things like take a turn or switch lanes without slowing down to a safe speed first. So, in conclusion, it's simply bad driving that causes the most fatalities.

Countries with the Best Road Maintenance

Roads that are well-kept often help a lot with road safety. Road maintenance, like patching holes and putting in safety crossings, is a big part of how safe the roads are in a country. The US road network is longer than 6.58 million kilometers, making it the longest and largest road network in the world. Even though people in the US love their roads, they aren't the best. The best roadways in the world for 2022 are from Singapore, not Switzerland as it once was.

How to Stay Safe on the Roads

By being safe on the road, we can all keep each other safe. Not just people who drive but also people who walk and ride bikes. When a car swerves to miss a pedestrian crossing the road when it shouldn't, it causes many accidents. You can be a safer driver if you don't use your phone, stay sober, and pay all of your attention to driving. Find a safe and marked place to cross as a pedestrian. Look and listen for cars, and only cross when there are none.

How Our World's Roads Contribute to Climate Change

Transportation and the infrastructure that supports it are some of the biggest problems caused by climate change. Our cars and trucks are a big part of the problem of global warming. Nearly one-fifth of all US emissions come from cars and trucks. For every gallon of gas, they put out about 24 pounds of carbon dioxide and other pollutants that warm the planet. About a quarter of all CO2 emissions come from transportation, most of which comes from cars.

The Future of Road Safety

Road Safety 2.0 is a good way to make roads less dangerous. The goal is to let technology make up for what people can't do since about 80% of accidents are caused by human error. Using AI to find problems like drowsiness while driving is one of the most critical parts of this. But IoT, AI, and cameras can also be used to find traffic violations. And using tech like QR codes to inform emergency services about the details of accidents on the road in real-time.

Summary

Safety is the number one priority on our world's roads. With billions of vehicles registered, billions more people use them each and every day. And as the population rises, so too does the number of cars. Therefore there is an inherent need to increase road safety in any way we can. Countries like Singapore and the Netherlands pay careful attention to road maintenance. While the Road Safety 2.0 scheme is being piloted in India, which uses AI and the IoT with new tech.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)