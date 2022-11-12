VP Dhankhar calls on Cambodia's king, discusses strengthening of bilateral ties

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar called on the king of Cambodia, Norodom Sihamoni at Royal Palace and discussed strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Taking to Twitter, Vice President Secretariat said, "Honb'le Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today called on His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni, Kingdom of Cambodia at Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, and discussed the ways of strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries."

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who arrived in Cambodia on Friday, also met Cambodian Senate President, Say Chuum, earlier today and discussed ways of bolstering ties among the parliamentarians of both countries via training programs. The Vice President also visited the historic National Museum in Phnom Penh and saw the marvelous works of Khmer art.

In a Tweet, the Vice President wrote, "It was a pleasure to see the marvelous works of Khmer art depicting the close civilizational links between India and Cambodia from the old times." Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, also in Cambodia, met the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, Enrique A Manalo, and invited him to visit India in 2023.

"Delighted to meet Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, Enrique A. Manalo. Congratulated him on his appointment and took stock of our relations. Agreed to explore its further potential. Invited him to India in 2023," Jaishankatr tweeted. Jaishankar also took a tour of the National Museum in Phnom Penh along with Vice President.

"Accompanied the Vice President on a visit to the National Museum in Phnom Penh. The Vali-Sugriva and Garuda are such strong reminders of our historical connect," EAM Jaishankar wrote on Twitter. Vice President Dhankar is in Cambodia to attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit.

The East Asia Summit has identified six priority areas of cooperation, namely environment and energy, education, finance, global health issues and pandemic diseases, natural disaster management, and ASEAN Connectivity. Plans of Action have been developed to promote cooperation in these priority areas. The East Asia Summit also involves discussion of cooperation in other areas and emerging issues such as food security, trade and economics, maritime security and cooperation, and traditional and non-traditional security issues.

India has been for long associated with the restoration work of temples in Cambodia. Since 2003, the ASI has been working with local staff and workers on the restoration work of the temple, which is dedicated to Lord Brahma. India and the 10-nation grouping ASEAN have "strong convergence" on Indo-Pacific, combating the threat of terrorism and the developments in Ukraine and Myanmar.

Cambodia as the current Chair of ASEAN is hosting these Summits Notably, this year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)