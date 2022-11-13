Left Menu

Turkey: Explosion in Central Istanbul leaves 11 injured

An explosion in Central Istanbul on Sunday left 11 people injured, state-run media publication Anadolu agency reported. The blast occurred on the busy Istiklal pedestrian street, a popular spot among tourists at around 4.20 p.m. local time.

The police and fire department reached the incident site soon after the blast. "Explosion occurred at around 4.20 p.m. local time; police, fire department on the scene: Istanbul governor," Anadolu Agency tweeted on Sunday.

Casualties after the blast as well as its cause are not known yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)

