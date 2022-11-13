Left Menu

Toll in deadly Istanbul blast rises to 6

Six people were killed and 53 got wounded after an explosion took place on the busy Istiklal pedestrian street of Central Istanbul in Turkey on Sunday.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 13-11-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 22:15 IST
Toll in deadly Istanbul blast rises to 6
Istiklal pedestrian street of Central Istanbul in Turkey. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Six people were killed and 53 injured after an explosion rocked the busy Istiklal pedestrian street of Central Istanbul in Turkey on Sunday. The explosion occurred at around 4.20 pm local time. The cause of the blast is not known yet.

Calling the blast a suspected act of terrorism, Turkish President Erdogan said in a press conference that efforts to take over Turkey and the Turkish nation through terrorism would not succeed, the Anadolu agency reported. "Turkish President Erdogan says that based on initial information from the governor, the Istanbul explosion could be a suspected act of terrorism," Anadolu tweeted.

Citing the Istanbul governor's initial information, Erdogan said the observations show a woman played a role in the explosion at Istiklal Avenue. "Efforts to take over Turkiye and the Turkish nation through terrorism will not yield results, President Erdogan says. Initial observations show a woman played a role in the explosion at Istiklal Avenue, Turkish President says," the tweet read.

According to several internet watchdogs, the deadly blast has resulted in a temporary broadcast ban in the country, as access to Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook in Turkey was restricted after the explosion. The police and fire department reached the incident site soon after the blast. Ambulances were seen rushing to the incident site in several videos circulating on social media.

The blast occurred at a time when Erdogan was scheduled to embark for the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022