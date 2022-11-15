Left Menu

US President Biden skips gala dinner at G-20 summit

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday unexpectedly skipped the gala dinner at the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, returning to his hotel room for the evening.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 22:11 IST
US President Biden skips gala dinner at G-20 summit
US President Joe Biden. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday unexpectedly skipped the gala dinner at the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. He skipped the dinner and the event he had been scheduled to attend after an official he met with earlier in the week tested positive for COVID-19 and returned to his hotel room for the evening, reported Epoch Times.

Meanwhile, a White House official stressed that Biden does not have COVID-19, but offered little explanation for the sudden move. The official said the president had spent a full day in meetings and needed to attend to a few things, but did not elaborate beyond stressing that there was "nothing urgent" that commanded Biden's attention, reported The Washington Times. The official added that Biden is expected to resume his normal schedule on Wednesday.

Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, according to the White House, reported Epoch Times. Biden is among a handful of world leaders who met over the weekend with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen at the meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The Cambodian leader had also attended the G-20 meeting but returned home after testing positive for COVID. Biden, 79, already contracted COVID-19 earlier this year despite receiving a primary vaccination series and a booster. The COVID-19 vaccines provide little to no protection against infection against the Omicron variant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022