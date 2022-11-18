Reports of threats to Imran Khan's life received before the attack: Pakistan's Punjab HM Omar Sarfaraz Cheema

Pakistan's Punjab Province Home Minister Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has claimed that reports regarding serious threats to Imran Khan's life were already received by authorities before the attack on him in Wazirabad, ARY News Reported. Cheema further added that the threats to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan's life have increased and foolproof security is now being provided. It is alleged by Cheema that Pakistan Muslim League head Nawaz Sharif has been spreading religious hatred and running a campaign against Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

However, he pointed out that the attack on Imran Khan's life in Wazirabad was not a part of religious hatred but a planned gun attack. While questioning the transparency of the probe, Cheema further said that the investigation of the Imran Khan attack case is headed by people who are already conspiring and are involved in the assassination attempt. Although, Punjab's Home Minister has confirmed that an investigation into the case is ongoing and soon a report will be released, ARY News reported.

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was shot in the legs on November 3, six days into the protest march. After the attack, he had accused a senior army officer, Major General Faisal Naseer, of being behind the attempt on his life. Imran Khan was attacked near his container in Punjab province during his long march in Wazirabad on Thursday. He sustained injuries on his leg and was shifted to a hospital for treatment. Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders said that Imran Khan believes that the attack on him in which bullets were fired was carried out at the behest of three people including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country's Interior Minister, and a top ISI General, and his remarks were based on information he had received.

After this, Imran Khan urged people to join Haqeeqi Azadi march in huge numbers. Although after this assassination attempt Imran Khan's long march was hindered it got restarted again from Wazirabad led by a senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi. (ANI)

