On sidelines of 'No Money for Terror' conference, Amit Shah raises issue of attack on minorities, temples in B'desh

On the margins of the 'No Money for Terror' conference on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah raised issues of attack on minorities and temples in Bangladesh during a bilateral discussion with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Asaduzzaman Khan, sources said. According to sources, both sides had productive exchanges on border management and common security-related issues during the conference.

Earlier in July, the homes of the Hindu minorities were set on fire in the Sahapara area of Lohagara, Narail, reported Daily Star. The mobs went on a rampage after Friday prayers, saying that an 18-year-old man from the neighbourhood hurt their religious feelings on Facebook. Bangladesh National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) condemned the communal act and said that the violence in a "secular country" is not acceptable under any circumstances.

In its order, the commission directed the Home Ministry to probe whether there was negligence in preventing the situation of unwanted attack and whether the police played a proper role in controlling the situation, as per media reports. Several Hindu temples and houses were vandalized, leaving scores of people injured and some dead in the chaos.

Notably, India and Bangladesh share a strong partnership over the last 50 years and both countries continue to work on an increasingly wide range of issues of mutual interest. The third edition of the 'No Money For Terror' Conference is being organised in the New Delhi on November 18-19.

Except for Pakistan, about 78 countries and multilateral organisations are set to participate in the third edition of the 'No Money For Terror' Conference, according to National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General (DG) Dinkar Gupta. This is the 3rd Ministerial 'No Money for Terror' Conference, and India is hosting it for the first time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)