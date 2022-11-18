MEA Secy holds talks on UN-related issues with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister in New Delhi

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary West, Sanjay Verma, on Friday held consultations with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Vershinin, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The two sides had a wide range of discussions on issues of the UNSC agenda, including the upcoming UNSC December Presidency and other global developments.

Taking to Twitter, "SecyWest @SanjayVermalFS held consultations on UN-related issues with Deputy FM Sergey Vershinin of Russia in Delhi. Wide-ranging discussions on issues on the UNSC agenda, including upcoming UNSC December Presidency & other global developments. The Russian Foreign Minister also had foreign policy consultations with Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West).

"#Russia'n Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin had foreign policy consultations with Mr Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), @MEAIndia in #NewDelhi today," the official handle of the Russian Embassy in India tweeted. The India-Russia consultations on United Nations-related issues was the third round of such talks to be held between both sides this year. The Indian delegation included officials from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Deputy Foreign Minister (DFM) congratulated India on its upcoming Presidency of the UN Security Council in December 2022. Both sides held wide-ranging discussions on issues on the UN Security Council agenda and recent developments. They agreed to deepen cooperation on counter-terrorism at the UN and other multilateral platforms, according to the official statement of the Ministry of External Affairs. Secretary(West) briefed the Russian side on India's priorities during its upcoming Presidency of the UNSC in December 2022.

Moreover, DFM also called on Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and briefed him on Russia's position on UN-related issues. (ANI)

