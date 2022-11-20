VP Dhankhar arrives in Doha to attend inauguration of FIFA World Cup`

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived at Hamad International Airport in Doha to represent India at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday. Dhankhar is on a two-day visit to Qatar at the invitation of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar. The Ambassador of India to the State of Qatar Deepak Mittal and other senior officials from the ministry of foreign affairs from Qatar's side received the Vice President.

After arriving at the airport, he departed for Hotel Grand Hyatt where he is staying during the visit. In the evening he will arrive at Al Bayt Stadium to attend the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup. The Vice President will also attend the inaugural match between Qatar and Ecuador.

On the second day of his visit, he will interact with prominent members of the Indian community and visit Qatar National Museum. He will also be interacting with members of Indian community organizations working for migrant Indian workers and members of 'Rajasthan Parivar Qatar'. After addressing the Indian community, he will depart for the hotel, and from there he will reach to the airport. And will arrive at Delhi airport on Monday late evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)