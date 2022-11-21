VP Dhankar meet world leaders on sidelines of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday met world leaders on the sidelines of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. "Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar meeting with world leaders on the sidelines of FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar today," tweeted the Vice President of India.

He met the President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh; the President of Liberia, George Weah; the President of Senegal, Macky Sall; the Vice President of Ecuador, Alfredo Borrero and the Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati. Dhankar also met UN chief, Antonio Guterres, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and IOC President, Thomas Bach.

"In a conversation with the UN Secretary-General, Mr. Antonio Guterres, FIFA President Mr. Gianni Infantino and IOC President, Mr. Thomas Bach on the sidelines of FIFA World Cup 2022 inaugural in Qatar today," tweeted Vice President of India. Earlier, Dhankar joined Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and other dignitaries in the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

"#FIFAWorldCup opening ceremony! Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar @VPSecretariat joins Amir of Qatar HH Sheikh@TamimBinHamad and other dignitaries in the inauguration of the @FIFAWorldCup Qatar 2022," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Dhankhar is on a two-day visit to Qatar at the invitation of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar. The Ambassador of India to the State of Qatar Deepak Mittal and other senior officials from the ministry of foreign affairs from Qatar's side received the Vice President at Hamad International Airport in Doha.

On the second day of his visit, he will interact with prominent members of the Indian community and visit Qatar National Museum. He will also be interacting with members of Indian community organizations working for migrant Indian workers and members of 'Rajasthan Parivar Qatar'. After addressing the Indian community, he will depart for the hotel, and from there he will reach the airport. And will arrive at Delhi airport on Monday late evening.

Notably, the tournament is the last with 32 participating teams, as the field will increase to 48 teams when Canada, Mexico and the United States host the 2026 tournament. Meanwhile, Enner Valencia scored a brace to help Ecuador defeat Qatar in the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on Sunday.

With this win, Ecuador became the first team to beat the host nation in the opening match of the World Cup in the 92-year history of the tournament. (ANI)

