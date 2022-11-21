Left Menu

Hong Kong chief executive tests positive for COVID-19 after APEC summit

John Lee is now in isolation and will work from home, attending meetings via videoconference, according to the Monday release .

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 11:51 IST
Hong Kong chief executive tests positive for COVID-19 after APEC summit
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said. "A spokesman for the Chief Executive's Office said today (November 21) that the Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, has tested positive for COVID-19 through a polymerase chain reaction-based nucleic acid test (PCR test) done upon arrival at the Hong Kong International Airport after he returned from Bangkok, Thailand to Hong Kong last night (November 20)," the Hong Kong authorities said in a statement.

John Lee is now in isolation and will work from home, attending meetings via videoconference, the release said. "The results of his RAT tests conducted during his four-day visit to Bangkok had been negative," the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region specified, adding that "officials of the Chief Executive's Office who accompanied Mr Lee on the visit to Thailand and returned to Hong Kong last night were all tested negative for COVID-19 through a PCR test done upon arrival at the Hong Kong International Airport."

Nonetheless, the delegation members will temporarily work from home as a precaution. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit took place in Bangkok from November 18-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022