Differences among political parties give Pak Army greater power over leadership

The ongoing economic turbulence and the divide between political parties have resulted in Pakistan Army getting a strong grip over the leadership in the South Asian country, Asian Lite reported. There are only 10 days left before the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) takes charge, and the power of military leadership only seems to get stronger.

However, the Bajwa-led army is not going to let go of the most important move in the game-to select its own chief. Also, the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government's major challenges would come from within the coalition party-Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rahman who have extremely different equations with the army, reported Asian Lite.

A process for the appointment of a new army chief is likely to begin today. The government is hoping that Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi will not create any hindrance in the appointment process, Dawn reported. The tenure of incumbent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will end on November 29. However, Pakistan's new army chief will likely be appointed before November 27, as per the Dawn report.

Earlier on November 18, Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari said that he strongly believed in the promotion process in the army. He further stated that all three-star generals were "equal and fully qualified" to be the Chief of Army Staff. Mentioning the statement of Asif Ali Zardari in a tweet on November 18, the Secretariat of Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan said, "Statement of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari, We strongly believe in promotion system in Pakistan Army, Former President Asif Ali Zardari: All three-star generals are equal and fully qualified to head the Army." (ANI)

