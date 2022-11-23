Protesters block highway in Gwadar as Pak govt fails to fulfil promises

People took to the streets in Gwadar to hold protests charging that the Pakistan state has failed to fulfil its promises. A large number of protesters led by Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman on Sunday blocked the highway leading to Gwadar port following 25 days of protest as the deadline given to the government to implement their demands had passed, Dawn reported. The demands raised by the protestors include no more illegal fishing by trawlers, recovery of missing people, maximum concessions in border trade with Iran and other civic issues related to the port city. According to Dawn, Maulana Rehman said that the port city will continue to remain blocked until their demands are met.

Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman said that the federal and provincial governments must proactively respond to the issue. The sit-ins and protests started on October 27 and entered the 25th day on Sunday. Speaking at the rally, Maulana Rehman and other speakers strongly condemned the federal and provincial governments for not implementing the agreement they had made with movement leaders in 2021. As per the news report, the Pakistan government intends to make Gwadar into a world-class port under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. As per the Dawn news report, it will be very difficult for the government to work on it until they make the people of Balochistan equal partners in these projects and local residents get the benefits of foreign investment. Around the same time in 2021, tens of thousands of demonstrators, including women and children held a sit-in under the banner of the Haq Do Tekreek calling on the state to fulfil their demands. The demands of people included stopping illegal fishing off the Balochistan coast and the provision of health facilities and drinking water.

In a tweet, Maulana Rehman said, "The struggle of Haq Do movement will continue until the problems are solved. He further said, "Today, once again the people of Gwadar have given a clear message to the ruling classes. If attention is not given, the public will have no choice but to close the port." As per news reports, the previous Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf -led government at the Centre had sent several ministers and assured the protesters that their issues will be addressed. Furthermore, Balochistan Chief Minister signed an agreement binding the state to work on the demands of the people. Although the then Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had called their demands "very legitimate." However, the issues of people have not been addressed. (ANI)

