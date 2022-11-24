PM Modi congratulates Anwar Ibrahim on becoming Malaysia's new PM

Left Menu

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Congratulations Dato' Seri @anwaribrahim on your election as the Prime Minister of Malaysia. I look forward to working closely together to further strengthen India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership."

ANI | Updated: 24-11-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 22:26 IST
Malaysia's new PM Anwar Ibrahim (Image Credit: Twitter/@anwaribrahim). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, congratulated Malaysia's Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief Anwar Ibrahim for becoming the Prime Minister of the country and said that he is looking forward to working together to strengthen India-Malaysia enhanced strategic partnership. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Congratulations Dato' Seri @anwaribrahim on your election as the Prime Minister of Malaysia. I look forward to working closely together to further strengthen India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership."

Earlier today, the Palace in a statement announced that Anwar Ibrahim will be the new PM and this decision was taken after King held discussions with other rulers in a special meeting of the nation's nine state monarchs, The Straits Times reported. Anwar Ibrahim has been sworn in as Malaysia's new prime minister. "After going through the views of the Malay rulers, His Majesty has consented to appoint Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia's 10th Prime Minister," reported The Straits Times.

Ibrahim's rise to the post of Malaysia's Prime Minister comes after he was sacked as deputy premier in 1998 amid allegations of sodomy and abuse of power. The new government in Malaysia is set to be formed, five days after a general election. The announcement regarding Malaysia's Prime Minister comes after the majority of parties agreed to King Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah's proposal for a unity government. The development comes as Parti Keadilan Rakyat President Anwar Ibrahim and his rival Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief Muhyiddin Yassin were not on the same page and were unable to gather the support of 112 MPs required for a majority in the legislature, according to the news report.

On Thursday, United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party expressed readiness to become part of a unity government, taking a different stance from the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition's previous position of remaining in opposition. Other political parties in Malaysia also took the stance taken by UMNO. On Thursday, PN also announced that it would consider unity government discussions with like-minded political parties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

