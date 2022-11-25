Left Menu

China: 10 killed, 9 injured in Xinjiang residential building fire

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 11:27 IST
China: 10 killed, 9 injured in Xinjiang residential building fire
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Ten people were killed and nine were injured in a fire at a residential building Thursday night in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang province, local authorities said. The fire broke out at around 7:49 pm at a high-rise residential building in a community of Tianshan District in Urumqi, Xinhua news agency reported. It was put out at around 10:35 pm, the agency added.

Ten people died despite emergency treatment. The injuries sustained by nine others are not life-threatening. Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Earlier this week, 36 people were killed and two others remain missing after a fire occurred at a plant in central China. The Xinhua news agency reported that the fire broke out at the plant of a commerce and trade company in Wenfeng District of Anyang City, Henan Province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022