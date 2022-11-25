Left Menu

Chinese-Canadian singer Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape

Wu was first detained in July last year, a month after a nineteen-year-old student, accused him of date-raping her when she was 17. She also accused him of doing the same to other young women, however, at the time, he denied the charges.

Chinese-Canadian singer Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape
Chinese-Canadian singer Kris Wu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Chinese-Canadian singer Kris Wu has been sentenced to 13 years in prison and deportation for rape, state media outlet Global Times reported on Friday. According to state-controlled media, a Chinese court said that he will be deported after serving his sentence.

Wu was first detained in July last year, a month after a nineteen-year-old student, accused him of date-raping her when she was 17. She also accused him of doing the same to other young women, however, at the time, he denied the charges. In China, the crime of rape normally incurs a sentence of between three and ten years in prison, according to the American Magazine Variety. However, in particularly egregious cases, the sentence can run to life imprisonment or even death penalty.

Although China-born Wu, is a Canadian citizen, still he was tried in China according to Chinese law. Wu, known in Chinese as Wu Yifan, grew up in Guangzhou in China and in Vancouver, British Columbia. Last year, shows featuring Wu quickly disappeared in their entirety online, including high-profile ones from major streamers and content studios Youku, iQiyi, MangoTV and Bilibili, among others.

In the past, celebs who have run afoul of the law have been edited out of productions after completion, and their unreleased projects were shelved indefinitely. After the rape allegations appeared last year, a number of top global brands including Porsche and Louis Vuitton broke endorsements and other deals with Wu. (ANI)

