Pak cop kidnapped and tortured, dumped unconscious the morning after: Report

A Pakistan police constable, identified as M Hasnain, was kidnapped and tortured by five people on November 26 and left him at the Khokhar Chowk in a semi-conscious state the next morning, The News International reported. A case was registered statement from Hasnain at the Garden Town police station, the report said, adding that in the FIR, Hasnain said he was returning home after duty when five people on 2 bikes abducted him and took him to their flat.

According to the FIR, the abductors snatched cash and other belongings from the constable. After abducting him, they tied his hands and feet before stripping him naked and making a video, The News International reported, adding that they then dumped him on Khokhar Chowk the morning after and escaped.

Meanwhile, the Counter Terrorism Department of Pakistan arrested nine terrorists during a search operation based on intelligence inputs, in the Punjab province of Pakistan, reports said. In the search operation, the counter-terrorism unit seized two improvised explosive devices, 2,768 explosive materials, 13 detonators, weapons, cash, safety fuses and bullets recovered from the terrorists, the reports.

According to local media, they had planned to strike important installations, government buildings, and even personalities. The CTD said they arrested 21 suspects during 372 combing operations over a week. (ANI)

