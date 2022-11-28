Left Menu

French Defence Minister accorded Guard of Honour in Delhi

Rajnath Singh will co-chair the 4th India-France Annual Defence Dialogue with the Minister of Armed Forces of the French Republic during his visit to India.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 15:04 IST
French Defence Minister accorded Guard of Honour in Delhi
French Defence Minister accorded the Guard of Honour. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

French Minister for the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu was accorded the Guard of Honour in New Delhi after he was received by his Indian counterpart in the national capital on Monday. Lecornu today also laid a wreath at National War Memorial, as he began the Delhi leg of his visit.

"As he begins the #Delhi leg of his visit, French Minister for the Armed Forces @SebLecornu lays a wreath and pays tribute to India's valiant soldiers at #NationalWarMemorial," French envoy to India Emmanuel Lenain tweeted. Rajnath Singh will co-chair the 4th India-France Annual Defence Dialogue with the Minister of Armed Forces of the French Republic during his visit to India.

According to the Defence Ministry statement, the visiting French Minister shall also meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. This is the first visit of Sebastien Lecornu as French Minister of Armed Forces to India. On Sunday, he visited Headquarters Southern Naval Command at Kochi and see India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

"In #Kochi, French Min @SebLecornu visits #IACVikrant. He praised India on joining the club of nations capable of building aircraft carriers & highlighted the central role of France-India naval cooperation in France's strategy for the #IndoPacific," envoy Lenain tweeted on Sunday. According to Defence Ministry, India and France have close and friendly relations. In 1998, the two countries entered into Strategic Partnership, marking convergence of their views on a range of international issues apart from a close and growing bilateral relationship.

India and France are partners in defence and armaments, contributing to India's policy of strategic autonomy in the defence sector through numerous industrial cooperation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
2
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022