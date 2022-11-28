Left Menu

India-Malaysia joint military exercise 'Harimau Shakti' commences

An official statement said the joint military exercise will enhance defence cooperation between the two armies while bolstering bilateral ties between the two nations.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 23:46 IST
India-Malaysia joint military exercise 'Harimau Shakti' commences
The Indian Army contingent participating in 'Harimau Shakti - 2022' (Image: Twitter/@adgpi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India-Malaysia joint military Exercise 'Harimau Shakti -2022' commenced at Pulai, Kluang, Malaysia on Monday and will culminate on December 12. The exercise is an annual training event between the Indian and Malaysian Armies which is being conducted since 2012.

Combat-experienced troops of the Garhwal Rifles Regiment of Indian Army and the Royal Malay Regiment of the Malaysian Army are participating in the exercise this year to share experiences gained during operations in order to enhance inter-operability in planning and execution of various operations in jungle terrain, an official release said. The scope of this exercise involves a Command Planning Exercise (CPX) at the Battalion level and Company level Field Training Exercise (FTX) on sub-conventional operations in jungle terrain.

The joint exercise schedule includes the establishment of a joint command post, joint surveillance centre, sharing expertise in employment of aerial assets, technical demonstrations, casualty management and casualty evacuation apart from planning logistics at the battalion level. Joint field training exercises, joint combat discussions and joint demonstrations will culminate with a two-day validation exercise, where special emphasis will be on enhancing tactical skills and enhancing inter-operability between the forces and to promote Army to Army relations.

The release said that the exercise will enhance the level of defence co-operation between Indian Army and the Malaysian Army and foster bilateral relations between the two nations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
2
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
3
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022