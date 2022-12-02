Left Menu

Indian navy ships Shivalik and Kamorta visit Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

The visit is part of the bilateral defence cooperation activities to further enhance the robust ties between the two navies as also to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Vietnam.

Indian navy ships Shivalik and Kamorta visit Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Image Credit: ANI
  • Vietnam

Two Indian Naval Ships, which are forward deployed in the South China Sea, reached Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City as part of the bilateral defence cooperation activities, the Navy said. "INS Shivalik and INS Kamorta forward deployed in #SouthChinaSea are in Ho Chi Minh City, #Vietnam as part of the bilateral defence cooperation activities and further enhance robust ties between the two navies as also to mark the 50th anniversary of #India- #Vietnam diplomatic relations," the Indian Navy tweeted on Friday.

The Navy said the ships would be undertaking numerous professional interactions with the Vietnam People's Navy during the visit. The visit is part of the bilateral defence cooperation activities to further enhance the robust ties between the two navies as also to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Vietnam.

Earlier this year, two Indian Naval Ships, Sahyadri and Kadmatt had also visited Ho Chi Minh City. The visiting Indian Naval ships Shivalik and Kamorta form part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam.

The two ships, designed and constructed in India, are equipped with a versatile array of weapons and sensors, carry multi-role helicopters, and symbolise India's advanced warship-building capabilities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

